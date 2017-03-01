QC road rage suspect told: The best thing to do now is surrender

Police on Wednesday told the legal counsel of the suspect in the road rage incident in Quezon City over the weekend that the best thing his client should do now is to surrender.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said that he has talked with Mark Petriarca, legal counsel of Fredison Atienza, the driver and suspect in a road rage incident, asking him what was the best thing Atienza could do.

“Hindi naman po naging klaro sa amin na siya (suspect) ay susuko pero tinatanong niya ano ang magandang gawin, so akin pong ipinaaalam sa kanya na with all the pieces of evidence at saka ang sitwasyon, wala siyang ibang maaaring gawin na makakatulong sa kanya kung hindi siya ay sumuko,” Eleazar said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer 990.

(It was not clear to us if the suspect will surrender, but he asked what was the best thing to do, so I told him that with all the pieces of evidence and the situation, it would be best for him to surrender.)

The QCPD on Tuesday identified Atienza as the alleged gunman behind the road rage killing last Saturday in Quezon City, placing a bullet on Anthony Mendoza after a brief altercation on the road.

On afternoon of the same day, the vehicle involved, a white Toyota Land Cruiser with plate number AHA 3458, was turned over to QCPD.

“Nabanggit niya rin kahapon na ituturn over nila yung Land Cruiser na ginamit, and true to his word naman itong abogado, kahapon po before 5 na nakuha na namin yung Land Cruiser,” Eleazar confirmed.

(He mentioned yesterday that they would turn over the Land Cruiser that was used, and true to his word, we got the Land Cruiser before 5 p.m. yesterday.)

Eleazar also said he expects Atienza to heed their and the public’s call for him to voluntarily surrender.

He added they would continue with the investigation of the case and search for him, but that it would be better if he surrenders rather than be arrested. Eleazar said he could not guarantee his safety if he refuse to give up.

“Gusto ko iparating sa suspect na mas makabubuti ang kanyang kusang pagsuko para maipakita naman niya sa sambayanan at mga relatives ng biktima na siya ay may remorse, may pagsisisi,” he added.

(I would like to tell the suspect it would be better for him to give up voluntarily so he could show remorse, repentance for what he had done.)

Eleazar said that they did not set any deadline for his surrender, but added that they would continue to look for the suspect. ASU