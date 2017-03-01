Bato bares foiled Maute plot to assassinate him

Bato says Maute Group tried to assasinate him when he visited Marawi. “Barilin sana ako pero nakita nila heavily-guarded ako”@inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/5bS77wZKPu — Julliane de Jesus (@JLDejesusINQ) March 1, 2017

A member of the Maute terror group attempted to shoot Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa when he visited and gave a speech at his alma mater Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City last January 25.

But the security around him was so tight the hitman had to abort the mission, Dela Rosa revealed, adding that bombs were also planted inside the campus ahead of his visit.

“Merong isa sa kanila babaril sa akin. ‘Yung operation na ’yon ay supervised by one of the Maute group na nandun talaga sa venue ng aking pinuntahan,” Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame on Wednesday.

(One of them was going to shoot me. That operation was supervised by a unit of the Maute group and they really sent someone to the venue.)

The police chief was also surrounded by students, which made it hard for the Maute members to carry out the assassination plot.

“Wherever I go, they go by the numbers. Sunod sunod sa akin. Nakadikit so hindi sila (Maute group) makapag operate. Aside from my personal security, ‘yun din ‘yung MSU community nagse-secure sa atin,” he said.

(They keep on following me. They are always next to me, so the Maute group cannot operate. Aside from my personal security, the MSU community was also there to secure me.)

In an event in Silang, Cavite on Tuesday, Dela Rosa said that the police discovered the plot during a tactical interrogation on a carnapping suspect, who happened to be a member of the terror group.

On Feburary 24, Eyemen Alonte was arrested in Iligan City for stealing a car. Alonte confirmed that he was a member of the Maute group and that the car will be used for their terror activities.

“Nanggagaling sa bibig mismo nung isang suspect na involved sa carnapping nu’ng sasakyan (It came from the suspect in the car theft),” Dela Rosa said. IDL

