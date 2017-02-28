Drilon is new Senate minority leader

Senator Franklin Drilon was elected new Senate minority leader on Tuesday.

It was Senator Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, who nominated Drilon for the post. Aquino’s motion was seconded by Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

On Drilon’s motion, Aquino was elected assistant minority leader.

Before this, detained Senator Leila de Lima informed the body that she was withdrawing from the majority group to join the new minority bloc in the Senate.

De Lima had written Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, informing him of her decision. Sotto read the letter on the floor.

With De Lima joining the opposition group, Pimentel said the majority group will now be composed of 18 senators while the minority has six members.

De Lima will join Drilon, Aquino, Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV in the new Senate minority bloc. RAM