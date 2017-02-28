Aquino to LP lawmakers:  Time to speak up

MANILA — Former President Benigno Aquino III told his fellow Liberal Party members on Tuesday that “it’s about time” to make the party’s voice heard once again and be constructive and supportive of government without sacrificing the party’s principles and ethics.

This was how Liberal Party secretary general Kit Belmonte summed up the former President’s guidance and input in the three-hour party caucus held in Quezon City on Tuesday following the party members’ ouster from the Senate majority on Monday.

“I’d like to think the opinion of the President (is) we wanted to be constructive, we wanted to be supportive, and we wanted to be helpful but not to the point that we give up our party principles and our basic positions and ethics and issues,” Belmonte said in a press conference following the caucus.

“His basic guidance was: It’s about time we speak up, it’s about time that the LP’s voice be heard again,” Belmonte said.

The former President, he said, would like the people to “realize our good intentions for the country.”

Aquino himself gave brief answers in an ambush interview, stressing that he wanted elected LP members led by party president Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan to share what was discussed at the caucus.

Aquino was keeping to his self-imposed year-long moratorium on being critical of the current Duterte administration.

Asked if the remaining four months of his moratorium would be a long wait, Aquino said: “I think the people will know I have always tried to keep true to my word and I want to keep true to my word.”

He did, however, say he was “definitely” bothered by what happened at the Senate on Monday. SFM/rga