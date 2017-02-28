Wednesday, March 1, 2017
newsinfo / Metro
QCPD identifies gunman in road rage killing

/ 12:35 PM February 28, 2017
Fredison Atienza (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

MANILA — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) positively identified on Tuesday, the gunman behind the road rage killing on Saturday in Quezon City.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, named the suspect as Fredison Atienza, 45, and presented his photo to reporters in a press conference earlier on Tuesday.

Through a closed-circuit television camera footage, authorities were able to track the correct plate number of the Toyota Land Cruiser with Atienza behind the wheel. The correct plate number is AHA 3458, not AHA 3454 as earlier reported.

The owner of the incorrect plate number surfaced on Monday to clear his name.

Eleazar said the police have launched “hot pursuit operation” for Atienza, but expressed hope for his voluntary surrender to authorities within the day.  SFM

