Cops help fix flat tire, find shabu, nab 3 in Lucena

LUCENA CITY – Cops helping a group of motorists fix their flat tire found shabu inside the vehicle and arrested three people for possession of illegal drugs in Lucena City, police said Tuesday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon provincial police director, said undercover policemen on duty chanced upon the suspects Reginald Magno Limbo, Gilbert Altizao Ballarae and Danilo Madulid Vesperas fixing their car’s flat tire along Bonifacio Drive in Pleasantville Subdivision in Barangay Ilayang Iyam around 3:30 a.m.

One of the policemen offered help but noticed a small plastic sachet of white crystalline substance inside the vehicle that turned out to be “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

During a body search, two of the suspects yielded two more plastic sachets of shabu. Police seized a total of 13.13 grams worth P24,300.

The suspects are detained at the Lucena police jail. SFM/rga