Trillanes to Duterte: If I’m insignificant, why are your knees shaking?

If I am insignificant, then why are your knees shaking?

This was how Senator Antonio Trillanes IV shot back at President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark that the senator was “too insignificant to bother with” when asked if the latter would follow Senator Leila de Lima’s fate.

De Lima, Duterte’s staunch critic, has been charged and detained in connection with her alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

“Bakit nangangatog ung tuhod nya kung insignificant ako (If I am insignificant, then why are his knees shaking)?” Trillanes said in a text message Monday night when sought for comment on Duterte’s remark.

“Ano’t ano pa man, buksan nya na lang yung mga accounts nya. Para malaman na ng taumbayan na magnanakaw sya (He should just make his accounts public. So the public will know he’s a thief),” he added.

Trillanes has accused Duterte of allegedly owning P2.2 billion bank deposits and dared the President to make his bank accounts public. The senator said he is willing to resign from the Senate if proven wrong.

Trillanes also turned the table on Solicitor General Jose Calida, who is planning to file a case against him for allegedly coddling confessed criminals Arturo Lascañas and Edgar Matobato.

“Ang murderer ay yung boss nya kaya sya ang coddler (His boss is a murderer so he’s the coddler),” the senator said, apparently referring to Duterte. RAM