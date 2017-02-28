Trillanes on Calida’s threat: Shut up and just do it

Shut up and just do it, was Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s response to Solicitor General Jose Calida’s threat to file charges against him for allegedly coddling confessed criminals.

“They can threaten me all they want but I will continue to fulfill my mandate to expose the truth about President (Rodrigo) Duterte and stand up against the blatant misuse and abuse of power by his administration,” Trillanes said in a text message on Tuesday.

“So, Mr. Calida, shut up and just do it,” he added.

The senator issued the statement when sought for comment on Calida’s statement that his office was studying the filing of charges against Trillanes for coddling confessed criminals Arturo Lascañas and Edgar Matobato.

Lascañas and Matobato both claimed to be part of the so-called Davao Death Squad, which was allegedly paid by Duterte to kill criminals and political enemies when he was still mayor of Davao City.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson is set to investigate Lascañas’ allegations against Duterte. RAM