Cebu rehab center yields shabu, drug paraphernalia, phones

CEBU CITY — Packs of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, cellular phones and cash were among the items seized during a dawn raid conducted on Tuesday inside the province-ran Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Group in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Confiscated inside the CPRDC were 19 medium-size packs of shabu, 80 cellphones, and P92,000 cash, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

A cellular phone and packs of shabu were also seized inside the detention cell of confessed drug lord Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro, said the PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

The Greyhound Operation was done by PDEA-7 in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Police Office, the Special Weapons and Tactics, and the Armed Forces’ Central Command. CBB