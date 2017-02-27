Robredo: Duterte obsessed with monopoly of power

The ouster of Liberal Party (LP) senators as committee heads shows the Duterte administration’s obsession with monopolizing power and marginalizing those who criticize him, Vice President Leni Robredo, also an LP member, said on Monday.

“What happened in the Senate today (Monday) is characteristic of an administration obsessed with monopolizing power and intent on marginalizing those who have opposing views,” Robredo said in a statement.

All Robredo’s partymates in the Senate were stripped of their committee chairmanships after Senator Manny Pacquiao, a Duterte ally, moved to remove them from their positions.

“When we were given the mandate by the people, we were determined to work with this administration to put national interest before politics,” Robredo said.

“But despite our sincere efforts, it is now clear that the Duterte administration is incapable of tolerating dissent, no matter how constructive.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon has been replaced by Senator Ralph Recto.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, LP president, was removed as chair of the Senate committee on agriculture, while another LP member, Senator Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino, was replaced by Senator Francis Escudero as chair of the Senate committee on education.

Senator Risa Hontiveros was also ousted as chair of the Senate committee on health and was replaced by Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito.

All four senators will now become part of the minority group along with Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Robredo likened the recent move of the Duterte administration as that of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, who put the country under a dictatorial rule for decades.

“This has happened before. In the past, this paved the way for a one-man rule,” she said.

“We will not be silenced. Our nation deserves no less. Democracy demands dissent,” Robredo added.