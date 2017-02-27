Monday, February 27, 2017
Yasay faces perjury if proven he lied about his citizenship

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 06:14 PM February 27, 2017
Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay. MARIANNE BERMUDEZ/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Foreign Secretary  Perfecto Yasay Jr.  could be  charged with perjury if proven that he lied  about his citizenship,  Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Monday.

During his confirmation hearing  at the Commission on Appointment’s committee on foreign affairs,  Yasay  insisted that  he never  became an  American  citizen.

READ: Yasay admits naturalization try, but insists he isn’t US citizen
But the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported  that based on documents,  Yasay acquired US citizenship and took his oath as an American citizen in 1986. He only  renounced his US citizenship at the  US Embassy in Manila on June 28, 2016, or just two days before  President  Rodrigo Duterte appointed him to the  Cabinet.

“That could be a cause for a complaint for perjury. If it can be proven na nag-lie siya at authentic ang mga dokumento (that he lied  and that the documents were authentic),”  Lacson,  who presided  over  Yasay’s confirmation hearing, told reporters  when sought for comment.

“Remember kailangan i-authenticate natin ang mga document at ipakita na kontra yan sa kanyang testimony under oath. In-administer natin ang oath sa kanya,” he said.

(Remember, we   have to authenticate the documents  and show  that it was contrary to his  testimony under oath. We administered his oath)

Asked if lying  under oath  could be used by the Commission to reject Yasay’s confirmation, Lacson said: “That should be the least of his worries.”

“Pag may perjury, kasi may criminal offense. Kaya huwag siya mag-worry masyado kung di siya ma-confirm. Mas ang problema niya ang pwede niyang kaharapin na kaso,” he said.

“(Perjury is a criminal offense.  So he should  not worry  too much  if  he  is not confirmed. The bigger  problem is the possible case that he would face)

