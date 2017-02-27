3rd treasurer’s office burglarized in Bohol; P68,000 stolen

PANGLAO, Bohol — Another treasurer’s office was robbed by burglars in Bohol province.

Unidentified burglars broke into the municipal treasurer’s office here and took P68,299 in cash from the vault on Sunday (Feb. 26).

ADVERTISEMENT

PO2 Reynante Fucolan, chief investigator of the Panglao police station, said the perpetrators broke into the town’s treasurer’s office inside the municipal hall between noon and 3 p.m.

He said the perpetrators took P68,299 worth of salaries of the Looc barangay workers after they forcibly opened the vault.

The door of the treasurer’s office was also opened by force, added Fucolan.

Fucolon said they still had no lead in their probe, as of Monday (Feb. 27) since there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera inside the municipal building.

He said the nearest CCTV was at the Veteran’s Bank, which was five meters from the treasurer’s office and was covered with a piece of bond paper.

But police were requesting the bank to provide a copy of the footages of the vicinity during the burglary.

Last month, the treasurer’s office in Anda town allegedly lost P300,000 in a burglary, while P97,000 was stolen from Balilihan treasurer’s office by unidentified burglars. SFM/rga