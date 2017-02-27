Drilon ousted as Senate president pro-tempore

Senator Franklin Drilon was ousted on Monday as Senate president pro tempore and replaced by Senator Ralph Recto.

Seventeen of 23 senators elected Recto, who previously headed the Senate minority bloc.

It was Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who moved to declare Drilon’s position vacant, which was seconded by Drilon himself.

No senator objected to Pacquiao’s motion.

Pacquiao then immediately moved to nominate Recto as Drilon’s replacement. RAM