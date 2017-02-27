Aguirre: Remark at pro-Duterte rally only for entertainment

In political rallies, every statement made is to entertain, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in defense of his remark during the pro-Duterte rally at the Quirino Grandstand where he asked the crowd who they want to prosecute next after Senator Leila De Lima.

“Pag sa political rally, parang mga entertainment lang yan (In a political rally, it’s only for entertainment),” Aguirre told reporters Monday in a chance interview.

During the pro-Duterte rally, after Aguirre asked who they want to prosecute next after De Lima. The crowd responded “Trillanes,” referring to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, another critic of President Rodrigo Duterte. Aguirre then responded by saying “tulungan niyo ako (Help me).”

Senator Grace Poe reminded Aguirre that he is expected to administer justice, not to moonlight as a “perya barker” and agitate the crowd.

“She has the right to say that,” Aguirre said.

When asked if he was only joking during the pro-Duterte rally, he said “Ano pa? Wala silang sense of humor (What else? They lack a sense of humor).”

Aguirre said “next time my speech will be more appropriate.” But noted that his critics are only “making a mountain out of a mole hill.” RAM