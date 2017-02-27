Monday, February 27, 2017
Duterte assures De Lima’s safety after arrest

People are more interested to see her in jail than her death, says President
/ 03:30 PM February 27, 2017
de Lima arrested

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima, a former human rights commissioner who is one of Duterte’s most vocal opponents, waves to her supporters after appearing at a court in Muntinlupa City, suburban Manila on February 24, 2017. AFP PHOTO

Should Senator Leila de Lima be afraid now that she has been arrested for drug-related charges?

President Rodrigo Duterte himself said she has nothing to fear.

“I assure that she is safe,” he said during a televised ambush interview in Malacañang. “I think people are interested not to see her death but to see her in prison for what she did.”

Duterte also said that people who are not involved in drugs have nothing to fear.

“You are a critic of the drug campaign and you yourself are into drugs? You should be afraid,” he then said.

The President insisted that he was never in contact with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre while De Lima’s case was being prepared.

“(De Lima) she can always pray that the truth will come out eventually, if there is another truth,” he said, explaining that he does not enjoy going against other people.

He said he only goes after criminals who deserve to be killed.

Duterte said the country cannot progress if many are addicted to drugs.

“Even if I am like this, I love my country and I will really destroy you,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English. JE

