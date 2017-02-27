De Lima’s lawyer wrong in meaning of ‘neutralize’ — Dela Rosa

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa this morning dismissed accusations that he authorized the extrajudicial killing of drug suspects through his memo on the war against illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa said Jose Manuel Diokno, national chair of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) and dean of the De La Salle University College of Law, was wrong when he equated the word “neutralization” in the memo to killing.

Diokno is also the lawyer of Senator Leila de Lima who is detained at the PNP Custodial Center over charges of receiving millions in drug money from New Bilibid Prison inmates.

Dela Rosa said that when he used the word “neutralization,” it actually meant to “arrest” or use other legal means to stop drug syndicates from committing crimes.

“Neutralization does not mean to kill. The meaning of neutralize is to stop them from continuing with their nefarious activities. That is its meaning,” Dela Rosa said in a media briefing.

“So when they’re arrested, that is neutralized. If they can no longer operate because their pawns have been cut off, they’re already neutralized. Or when they’re killed in a legitimate encounter, they’re already neutralized,” he added. CBB