LOOK: What fake ambush? It’s real, says DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has presented photos of the earlier reported as “fake ambush” of Lalaine Madrigal Martinez, wife of convicted kidnapper Noel Martinez, one of the inmates who testified against Senator Leila De Lima.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has said Lalaine was ambushed Friday at the Santa Ana Race track now known as Circuit Makati.

However, the Makati Police denied that such an incident took place.

On Monday, the DOJ presented photos of the supposed incident to prove that it was not fake.

“The ambush is real, I am no liar,” Aguirre said in a statement.

Asked about the source of the photo, the DOJ said it came from the victim herself.

When asked who took photo of the victim as she was alighting from her vehicle immediately after the incident or why the incident was not reported, the DOJ said the case is still under investigation.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is handling the investigation. RAM/rga