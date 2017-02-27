De Lima takes case to SC

Senator Leila De Lima, through her lawyers, on Monday questioned before the Supreme Court the legality of her arrest and detention based on the order of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Judge Juanita T. Guerrero.

In her Petition for Special Civil Action for Certiorari and Prohibition, the embattled senator urged the high court to issue a status quo ante order (SQAO) to restore her situation prior to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Judge Guerrero, last Feb. 23, issued a warrant for the arrest of De Lima, her former driver and boyfriend Ronnie Dayan and former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director and officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Rafael Ragos. All three are already under detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are facing a case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 particularly Section 5 (sale) in relation to Section 3 (jj trading), Section 26 (b) and Section 28 or the criminal liability of government officials and employees.

De Lima said Judge Guerrero committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction when she issued the order and the arrest warrant. Her acts likewise violated her constitutional, legal and procedural rights.

She said the Judge acted with undue haste and inordinate interest when she issued the warrant of arrest despite pending Motion to Quash.

“Haste, when unduly applied in the context of the criminal justice system, such that it constitutes a blatant failure to respect and uphold a person’s fundamental rights, and to observe the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution to protect the rights of the accused, it result in something far more destructive, more pestilent and graver than mere imperfection,” De Lima said in her 82-page petition.

Her lawyers said the court should have first resolved the question of jurisdiction mentioned in the motion to quash before issuing the arrest warrant “because such act is itself an exercise of jurisdiction, which we precisely object,” De Lima’s legal spokesman Atty. Alex Padilla said. RAM