Dureza receives reports of Kantner beheading but…

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said he received the same reports about the alleged beheading of German national Jeurgen Kantner by his Abu Sayyaf captors.

“Despite efforts exerted by groups and the security forces, I have received reports about the alleged beheading of a German kidnap victim in Sulu Sunday afternoon,” Dureza said in a statement.

Dureza said Col. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Sulu Task Force commander, has informed by phone that as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday “validation efforts of such report are still ongoing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the meantime, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other security forces are maintaining their “search and rescue posture” until all kidnap victims are freed,” he added.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command, earlier confirmed receiving reports about Kantner’s beheading, “but we need body of proof.”

The Abu Sayyaf had set 3 p.m. Sunday as deadline for the payment of the P30 Million ransom or it would behead Kantner.

Kantner and his wife Sabine Merz were sailing on Malaysian waters when they were kidnapped on November 5 last year. Merz was killed by the bandits.