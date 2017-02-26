Sunday, February 26, 2017
LIST: Class suspensions Monday due to transport strike

/ 05:03 PM February 26, 2017

Some schools have announced the suspension of classes and office work on Monday, Feb. 27, due to the scheduled transport strike of jeepney operators:

-De La Salle University (all levels, including office work, in all campuses)

-University of San Agustin-Iloilo (all levels including office work)

-University of Santo Tomas

-College of St. Benilde

-All public schools in Makati City

Transport groups PISTON, STOP and GO Coalition, and No To Jeepney Phase Out Coalition will hold a demonstration in Metro Manila and other cities nationwide on Monday to protest the government’s jeepney modernization program.

READ: Number coding for PUVs lifted Monday due to strike

The same groups staged a similar strike earlier this month, which stranded passengers and forced suspension of classes.

Refresh this page for updates. YG/JE/rga

