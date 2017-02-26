LIST: Class suspensions Monday due to transport strike

Some schools have announced the suspension of classes and office work on Monday, Feb. 27, due to the scheduled transport strike of jeepney operators:

-De La Salle University (all levels, including office work, in all campuses)

-University of San Agustin-Iloilo (all levels including office work)

-University of Santo Tomas

-College of St. Benilde

-All public schools in Makati City

Transport groups PISTON, STOP and GO Coalition, and No To Jeepney Phase Out Coalition will hold a demonstration in Metro Manila and other cities nationwide on Monday to protest the government’s jeepney modernization program.

The same groups staged a similar strike earlier this month, which stranded passengers and forced suspension of classes.

