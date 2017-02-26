Sunday, February 26, 2017
BuCor exec who ‘delivered’ Bilibid money to De Lima surrenders

National Bureau of Investigation Depute Director Rafael Ragos (left) will tell the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, that he delivered P5 million from the Bilibid to then-Secretary of Leila de Lima (rght), according to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. The testimony will be on the alleged proliferation of the illegal drug trade at the penitentiary during the time of De Lima. BUCOR PHOTO / INQUIRER FILE

Former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos (left) and Senator Leila de Lima. BUCOR PHOTO / INQUIRER FILE

Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, a co-accused of Sen. Leila de Lima in drug charges, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday.

NBI Director Dante Gierran announced the surrender of Ragos.

Ragos, who also served as NBI deputy director, was ordered arrested by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when De Lima was justice secretary.

Last year, Ragos admitted delivering money to De Lima’s house through the latter’s former driver and boyfriend Ronnie Dayan, who has also been detained.

De Lima is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame. CBB/rga

