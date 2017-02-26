BuCor exec who ‘delivered’ Bilibid money to De Lima surrenders

Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, a co-accused of Sen. Leila de Lima in drug charges, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday.

NBI Director Dante Gierran announced the surrender of Ragos.

Ragos, who also served as NBI deputy director, was ordered arrested by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when De Lima was justice secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NBI exec Ragos says he delivered money to De Lima’s house

Last year, Ragos admitted delivering money to De Lima’s house through the latter’s former driver and boyfriend Ronnie Dayan, who has also been detained.

De Lima is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame. CBB/rga