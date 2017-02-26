Faces of the News: Jose Manuel Diokno, Arno Sanidad, Alex Padilla

Like Arturo Lascañas’ public confession, their appearance as the retired cop’s legal team took many by surprise. It was uncanny to see them there, flanking the confessed assassin before TV cameras, and fielding questions. A very powerful sight.

But they’ve been there, done that. All three belong to the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), which specializes in human rights cases dating back to martial law.

Jose Manuel Diokno, chair of FLAG, explained their involvement with Lascañas: “We look at this case as one involving impunity and accountability.”

Arno Sanidad was all business, shooting down trivial questions. Lascañas’ confession could be a ground for President Rodrigo Duterte’s impeachment, he tersely said.

“There is a crime, dastardly at that, committed by a high-ranking member of the government, if not the highest officer,” Sanidad said.

Alex Padilla agreed, “If all of us committed a serious crime, we can’t run away from that.”

They’ll backstop anyone who will file an impeachment complaint with the administration-dominated House of Representatives, they said. But for now, all they’re hoping for is that Lascañas will be given the chance to speak under oath in the Senate, which earlier heard the testimony of another confessed hired killer, Edgar Matobato.

Duterte laughed at the claims of Lascañas who, according to reports, he treated like a brother. The Palace spokespersons said this was all part of a plot to unseat the President.

Many have welcomed the return of FLAG, seemingly battle-ready to wage legal war amid the wave of extrajudicial killings that the Church has described a “reign of terror.”

Their appearance could not have come at a better time. The country was marking the 31st anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted a dictator.

FLAG was founded in 1974 by Diokno’s father, former Sen. Jose W. Diokno, along with former Senators Lorenzo Tañada Sr. and Joker Arroyo.

Its lawyers rose to defend the countless government officials, journalists, activists and students who were arrested, detained, tortured or summarily executed during martial law.

In an interview with the Inquirer days later, Diokno, dean of De La Salle College of Law, said FLAG was merely staying true to form.

“We have been consistent through all these years about fighting against any shortcuts to due process and to the law,” he said.