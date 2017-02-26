Faces of the News: Arturo Lascañas

Journalists were expecting something big that Monday morning—but not that big.

When out of the blue, the “assassin” faced Senate reporters in a briefing, he came out with all guns blazing.

He confessed that he had shot dead crime suspects and had been paid to do so by then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, retracting his testimony that the Davao Death Squad never existed.

Nothing new, some said, but the details were still shocking, like when he claimed that he and his group shot dead a kidnap suspect, his pregnant wife, their 4-year-old son, father-in-law and two others with Duterte’s consent.

He also said that he ordered the killing of his two brothers over their involvement in the drug trade.

The President’s worst fears may be coming true.