Faces of the News: Sen. Richard Gordon

An emotional Sen. Richard Gordon took the floor last Wednesday and railed against the looming return of a Senate witness who earlier testified that the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) did not exist.

Two days before Gordon’s impassioned privilege speech, retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas surfaced to recant his testimony saying that he and a group of Davao City policemen were DDS hit men under the pay and control of then city Mayor and now President Duterte.

Gordon’s beef against Lascañas was that he appeared last year before his committee to say that confessed DDS hit man Edgar Matobato was a liar and that the DDS did not exist.

The testimony of Lascañas and other Davao cops led Gordon’s committee to conclude that there was no evidence of the existence of the DDS.