Sara Duterte firm on changes in P39-B Davao project

Davao City—A P39-billion project signed by President Rodrigo Duterte a few days before he bowed out of office as the city mayor will proceed with amendments to the joint venture agreement (JVA) that Mr. Duterte signed with the consortium that is undertaking the city’s biggest development project.

Mega Harbour Port and Development Inc., the project proponent, and Mayor Sara Duterte had agreed to amend the JVA.

Sara had introduced amendments to the JVA particularly on the sharing issue, in which she wanted Mega Harbour to increase the share of the city in the reclaimed land.

Mega Harbour would also spend on access roads and coastal villages in the project area. The changes would cost the company at least P1.87 billion more.

Mega Harbour, in a letter to Mayor Duterte, said it agreed to her terms.

Businessman Reghis Romero II, one of the top officials of Mega Harbour, had described the Davao City project as key to the consortium’s plan to build bigger and better ports not only here but in the cities of Cebu and Manila as well. —JUDY QUIROS