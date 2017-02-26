Tens of thousands of Duterte supporters gather in Rizal Park

President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters massed in the tens of thousands on Saturday to mark an alternative “people power” gathering and express support for the leader they said was maligned internationally for his war on drugs that has so far left more than 7,000 dead.

Ironically, among those in the crowd were a group of loyal followers of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose brutal two-decade regime was ended by the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that forced him and his family into exile in Hawaii. The Marcoses were later allowed to return home and have since regained political clout.

President Duterte recently allowed a hero’s burial for Marcos, and has expressed backing for his son and namesake, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is contesting his narrow loss in last year’s vice presidential vote.

For Bobby Brillante, spokesperson of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Council, their gathering merely coincided with the Edsa anniversary, which was being celebrated across town.

“I think the celebrations complement each other because Feb. 25 was a celebration of freedom. We want to make sure that freedom and democracy will continue to stay,” Brillante said.

Organizers claimed that the crowd had reached 800,000 people as of 9 p.m., but the police estimate was much lower at 215,000.

Supporters were bussed in from all over Metro Manila and outside the capital as early as 4 p.m., carrying streamers in support of their 71-year-old idol.

A group from Bacoor, Cavite, brought with them a poster that read: “Fight for law and order, support the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.”

The program was hosted by Arnel Ignacio, a former comedian who was appointed to a government post and who led the crowd in chanting the President’s name.

Other celebrities and performers spotted were Nina, Aiza Seguerra, Cesar Montano, Vehnee Saturno and Richard Merck. Sexy singer Mocha Uson, who was recently appointed to the government’s censors board, was expected to perform around midnight.

The rally featured an interfaith prayer vigil and a concert through the night.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial lauded President Duterte for prioritizing public health.

“It was the first time in Philippine history that the health budget was higher than the defense budget,” she said to cheers from the crowd.“That is how much the President loves us Filipinos; he has full support for our health,” she added.

Brillante said similar gatherings were also held in Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro, with overseas Filipino workers conducting their own activities in other countries.

He added that the rally was meant to be a “people’s expression of support rather than a political expression.”

Among the groups invited were the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, Friends of Rody Duterte, Kilusang Pagbabago, Hugpong Federalismo and other people’s organizations.

Interior Undersecretary John Castriciones pointed out that the gathering was not meant to undermine the memory of the Edsa People Power Revolution 31 years ago, nor call for the President to put in place a “revolutionary government” as alleged by critics.

Clamor for change

“Edsa clamored for change. We are clamoring for change as well, but this is genuine change at the moment,” Castriciones said.

“Edsa [was] successful in initiating change [but its] true spirit was betrayed. That’s the reason why we didn’t succeed in our pursuit for changes … It’s embarrassing that we were not able to achieve anything at all despite Edsa,” he said.

Castriciones sought to dispel rumors of a “revolutionary government,” adding that the main objective of their activity was to consolidate the people’s support for the administration, especially in its fight against the “evils of society,” such as corruption, criminality, poverty and the illegal drug trade.

“This is the only time we can really gather together. We are fighting a good fight and this is against the evil one. If we succeed, we will be able to pave the way for peace and order [to

prevail], which is a precondition for us to achieve progress and development. If we’d like to attain genuine change, this is it,” he said.

While maintaining that the event was devoid of any political color, Castriciones said that they “can’t stop any individual (from invoking) their principles about politics.” He was apparently referring to Marcos loyalists in the crowd.

Forced attendance?

But others in the crowd told the Inquirer their attendance was a prerequisite to the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program.

Mary Ann Bitara said that they “did not know” what the activity was about when they left at about noon Saturday in a convoy of around 30 vans.

Teresita Castillo, on the other hand, said that while she supported the President, she was troubled by the antidrug campaign. She said did not believe the common theme among pro-Duterte social media pages that various groups were out to destabilize and take the reins of government.

Castriciones stressed that the government wasn’t behind the vigilante killings, and urged young people to “open their minds and show their love for their country” by admitting to themselves that the drug problem had gone out of control.

No martial law

The gathering came a day after President Duterte shot down critics’ claims that he was preparing to place the country under martial law.

“I don’t need to suspend the writ of habeas corpus, martial law … I don’t need that,” President Duterte said in Samal Island on Friday, where he presided over the turnover of a drug rehabilitation facility.

“I will protect and defend the Constitution of the Philippines and the Filipino people,” he added.

The President also urged the Catholic Church to stop spreading what he called were rumors, and challenged critics to make good their threat to remove him from office and send him to jail, by staging a coup d’etat or starting an impeachment proceeding.

“Do all you can do,” he said. “I became President without a party, without money. Whose will was that, mine? It was God’s. So ask God himself why I am here,” Mr. Duterte said. —WITH REPORTS FROM ALLAN NAWAL AND JIGGER JERUSALEM