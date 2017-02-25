Black, not yellow, dominates Edsa

If it were not on Feb. 25, it would have been easy to mistake Saturday’s event at the People Power Monument at Edsa for just another mass action.

While previous People Power commemorations feature a sea of yellows seen in shirts and confettis, the protest action called “Power of We” Saturday’s featured more men and women, including both seniors and millennials, clad in black and bearing placards declaring their anger against former President Ferdinand Marcos and President Rodrigo Duterte.

Even past and present government officials ditched the signature yellow and attended the event in black, including former President Benigno Aquino III, Vice President Leni Robredo and Senators Bam Aquino, Franklin Drilon and Risa Hontiveros.

None of the officials gave speeches to the crowd, which numbered to around 9,000 as of 7:30 p.m., according to the organizers.

Robredo met with the rallyists and indulged in requests for selfies and photographs as people crowded and chanted her name.

In a brief interview with reporters, the Vice President thanked the protesters for taking their fight to the streets.

“It shows that even though it has been 31 years since, we have not yet forgotten the spirit and message of Edsa,” she said.

Robredo added, “It is a reminder that 31 years ago, we united to fight against violence. I hope we never forget that the people truly have the power.”

JC Mijares, grandson of Primitivo Mijares who wrote the controversial book, “The Conjugal Dictatorship,” said the relaunch of the book is important to teach the youth about the truths during martial law.

“The education on martial law in this country is really lacking,” he said. “But the future of this country is in our hands.”

Protesters carried several placards and signs, not only denouncing martial law and Marcos, but expressing dissent against Duterte.

One called out the “blatant lies” of “Mr. Wigman,” in reference to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. The huge angry emoji, a prominent sign during the anti-Marcos protest in November, also made its way again in Saturday’s commemoration.

Rallyists also slapped stickers bearing the words “Isoli mo, ninakaw mo (Return what you stole)” and the faces of Marcos, Adolf Hitler, Duterte and a lapdog on the wreath bestowed by the Office of the President at the monument earlier this morning.

But not all spoke the same tone, as some Duterte supporters made an appearance near the monument.

The Duterte youth, with six members, had a brief skirmish with musician Jim Parades when they arrived at the protest grounds along Edsa.

Some protesters reportedly took away their tarpaulins expressing support to Mr. Duterte. They also refused the yellow flowers being offered to them by rallyists.

Ronald Cardema, Duterte Youth chair, said their presence is to show support to the President, saying that the organizers of the Edsa event are working to oust Mr. Duterte.