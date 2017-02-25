Palace: De Lima allies’ outcry just ‘political drama’

Allies of detained Sen. Leila de Lima is just creating “political drama” as Malacañang said the senator was brought to court for criminal and not political reasons.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Saturrday issued the statement as he countered the claims of De Lima’s supporters, saying the senator was being subjected to “political harassment.”

“I think they should face the fact and realize that Ms. De Lima is being brought to court for criminal reasons and not for political reasons,” Abella said in an interview over state-run dzRB radio.

On Friday, Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo described De Lima’s arrest as a form of political harrasment.

But Abella said the senator’s arrest was based on probable cause.

“So dapat po siguro maging ano rin, objective rin ‘yung pagtingin nung mga tao na katulad ni VP Leni na may basehan po itong mga galaw na ‘to,” he said.

(So the public, like VP Leni, must view this objectively, that this move also has its basis.)

De Lima has been a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte against his brutal war on drugs.

Abella said the drug charges filed against the embattled senator was “not based on her political statement at all.”

“You know, I think they misunderstand the fact that she is being accused of certain crimes,” he said.

The Palace official allayed fears that critics of the President would be silenced and would be the administration’s next target.

“They can very well open their mouth and speak. Ang mahalaga lang (What’s important) is they do not break law, ‘yun lang po (that’s all),” he said.

Abella also responded to the claims of Sen. Rissa Hontiveros, saying the arrest of De Lima marks the death of democracy.

“I think she is trying to create political drama where none exists ‘no. Ano po siguro I think Ms. Rissa should spend her social capital on better things, okay. Eh maganda pa naman sana ‘yung kanyang pagka-sober niya (Her sobriety is admirable) but her political understanding seems to be too colored,” he said.

De Lima is currently detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City after she was arrested on Friday morning. CDG

