Cops seize illegal firearm, ‘shabu’ in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police targeted an illegal firearm holder but also found illegal drugs in an operation in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Friday, police said Saturday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said police operatives armed with search warrant swooped down on the house of Maricar Ilagan in Barangay (village) Bignay 1 around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities seized one Remington caliber .45 pistol loaded with five bullets, three empty magazines and 55 pieces of ammunition for caliber 5.56 rifle. The suspect failed to produce government permits for the

firearm and ammunitions.

During the search, the raiders also found two small packets of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and drug paraphernalia.

Supt. Dennis de Leon, Sariaya police chief, said the suspect was not included in the police drug watch list.

Facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal drugs, the suspect is detained at Sariaya police jail. CDG