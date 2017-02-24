LOOK: Police sources release De Lima mugshots

Sources from the Philippine National Police (PNP) released to the media the mugshots of Senator Leila de Lima taken after her arrest on Friday morning.

READ: After awaiting arrest at Senate, De Lima turns self in to CIDG

Members of the PNP’s Crime Laboratory and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group took mugshots of De Lima, while wearing her trademark scarf, when she underwent booking procedures in Camp Crame.

ADVERTISEMENT

After returning the arrest warrant to a Muntinlupa court, police brought De Lima to the PNP Custodial Center where former Senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada are also detained. IDL