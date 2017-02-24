Duterte: Edsa belongs to the Filipino people

No single party, religion or individual could claim credit to the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution as it belongs to the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday.

“It was a movement of, by, and for the Filipino people brought about by their profound love of country,” Duterte said in his message during the 31st Edsa revolution commemoration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City read by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Duterte skipped the celebration and would instead be in Davao City to attend the relaunch of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. He will also attend the turnover of a drug rehabilitation facility in Davao del Norte.

The President said “the spirit of Edsa does not belong to one sector or one group of people, but to all Filipinos who believe in freedom and a democratic way of life.”

“No single party, ideology, religion, or individual could claim credit for the bloodless revolution at Edsa, in the same way that no single party, ideology, religion or individual could claim a monopoly of patriotism,” he said.

The Chief Executive said the Edsa commemoration should be a “perfect time for all of us to reflect and objectively assess what we have lost and what we have gained as a nation since that historic event.”

“Thirty-one years have swiftly passed since the Edsa People Power Revolution, and perhaps, now is the opportune time to ask ourselves–what have we achieved after Edsa?” he said.

“Edsa lives on and its spirit should continue to inspire heroism in all of us for the greater glory of God and country. True heroes, after all, are found in every one of us who do, with each passing day, our quiet work of nation-building–dutifully, joyfully, passionately–in spite of our occasional differences,” he added.

Duterte assured his administration would put the “the welfare of the poor and underprivileged sectors, as its topmost priority.”

“Hand in hand, let us take a pause and take a stock of events gone by, then reset our vision, renew our energies, and do our share in the many great tasks ahead, so that the gains of a truly free and democratic society can be felt by all,” he said. CDG/rga