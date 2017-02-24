Aguirre’s bribery claim ‘preposterous,’ says De Lima

Senator Leila de Lima on Friday called Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s claim that two politicians offered to bribe high-profile inmates to recant their testimonies against the embattled senator “preposterous.”

“Aguirre’s bribery claim is preposterous. I don’t know where these allegations come from,” De Lima said in an interview with ANC.

Aguirre earlier alleged that former senator Jamby Madrigal and Biñan City Rep Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat offered a P100-million bribe to the convicts who testified against De Lima. He said the offer was timed to coincide with the EDSA People Power anniversary, making it appear that De Lima was a victim of false accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Aguirre links LP members to alleged P100M bribe try

On Friday, both Madrigal and Alonte-Naguiat strongly denied the allegations, and demanded an apology from Aguirre.

READ: Jamby Madrigal: Aguirre owes me an apology for another ‘bum steer’ | Laguna solon denies links to bribe try, says accusation ‘unfair’

When asked if she knows Madrigal, De Lima said she did not, explaining that she only met her once or twice before.

“It seems that it has become Aguirre’s habit to spread lies,” she added. IDL/rga

RELATED VIDEO