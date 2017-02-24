De Lima arrives at Camp Crame after arrest

The police convoy carrying Senator Leila de Lima has arrived at Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police’s headquarters, where a space inside the PNP Custodial Center is reserved for her.

De Lima, escorted by arresting officers from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group led by director Chief Supt. Roel Obusan, arrived in a coaster in Crame shortly before 9 a.m.

The PNP said De Lima will undergo booking procedures inside the police camp.

While waiting for the court’s commitment order, De Lima will be temporarily detained in the Custodial Center. She will share the same detention facility as former Senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada who were charged with Plunder in 2014 over their alleged involvement in the P10-billion pork barrel scam.

De Lima’s allies and fellow Liberal Party members Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Quezon City district Rep. Kit Belmonte and activist priest Fr. Robert Reyes went to Crame to show support for De Lima.

More than a dozen CIDG members, armed and in bulletproof vests, went to De Lima’s Parañaque’s residence on Thursday night but failed to arrest her.

The arresting team then proceeded to the Senate compound in Pasay City and coordinated with the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Jose Balajadia.

They eventually agreed that the arrest be made 10 a.m. Friday but the CIDG asked to serve the warrant two hours earlier. CDG