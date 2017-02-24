De Lima: It’s an honor to be jailed for what I’m fighting for

“It’s an honor to be jailed for what I’m fighting for,” Senator Leila de Lima said before she turned herself in to the police on Friday morning.

De Lima was arrested for her alleged involvement on illegal drugs when she was Justice Secretary.

But until the last minute of her freedom, the senator insisted that she was innocent and that truth will prevail in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Katulad po ng palagi kong sinasabi at inuulit ko po ngayon, inosente po ako. Wala pong katotohanan, pawang kasinungalingan ang mga pinaparatang po nila sa akin na ako diumano ay nakinabang sa droga, diumano tumanggap ng drug money, diumano ay nag coddle o nag-protect ng mga drug suspects. pawang ho kasinungalinan yan. Lalabas ho ang katotohanan sa tamang panahon,” De Lima said.

“Kung sa tingin po nila ay mapapatahimik po nila ako, kung sa tingin po nila ay hindi na po ako lalaban doon sa mga ipinaglalaban ko lalo na sa katotohanan, sa katarungan laban sa mga araw araw na pagpatay at mga iba pa na mga panggigipit, paniniil nitong rehimeng Duterte, karangalan ko po na ako’y makulong dahi sa mga ipinaglalaban ko po. Ipadasal nyo lang po ako,” she added.

(Like what I’ve always said, and I repeat, I am innocent. There is no truth to the accusations that I benefited from drugs, that I allegedly received drug money, that I allegedly coddled or protected drug suspects, these are all lies. The truth will come out in the right time.

If they think that they can silence me, if they think I will stop fighting for what I fight for, especially for the truth, for justice, against the every day killings and other vexations, assailing of the Duterte regime, then it’s my honor to go to jail for what I am fighting for. Just pray for me.)

It was De Lima, who initiated the Senate probe on alleged extrajudicial killings in the country since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

After the interview outside her office, De Lima, escorted by Senate Sergeant Jose Balajadia and some Senate security, surrendered to agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who waited at Balajadia’s office.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan came to De Lima’s office before her surrender and accompanied her until she was turned over to the arresting team.

Pangilinan is president of Liberal Party, in which De Lima is a member. CDG