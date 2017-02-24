Florida man claims pet dog shot sleeping GF

A man from Jacksonville, Florida, claimed that his dog shot his girlfriend while she was sleeping.

On Tuesday night, Brian Murphy rang up cops and reported that his dog Diesel shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Summer Miracle.

Murphy walked Diesel out for several minutes, but when they returned home, the canine, he claimed, rushed to the bedroom where Miracle was asleep. Murphy said he heard a gunshot, which was aimed at Miracle’s leg.

According to WJXT Jacksonville, Murphy told local police that his pooch might have leaped on the “nightstand where the weapon was placed and it went off.”

Awakened with excruciating pain, Miracle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murphy’s neighbors couldn’t imagine how an innocent pooch like Diesel could shoot someone. “I think, either way, there was a weapon involved,” neighbor Donald Hanlon told the news site. “I don’t think it was intentional, but I don’t think the dog could do it.”

Police were investigating the incident. Gianna Francesca Catolico