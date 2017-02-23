Duterte conferred with highest Knights of Rizal award

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday was conferred the highest award that the Knights of Rizal gives out, for “his unprecedented victory in the last elections and for bringing back the people’s trust in government.”

The conferment of the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal Rank was “confirmed” by former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, the supreme commander of the Knights of Rizal, at a knighting ceremony held during the fraternity’s international convention held at the SMX Convention Center here.

More than 500 participants from across the globe had attended the convention, the 21st international event for the Knights of Rizal. JE