Arresting De Lima would be ‘illegal,’ says Pangilinan

The impending arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima due to drug cases filed against her would be considered “illegal,” Sen. Francis Pangilinan said on Thursday afternoon.

Pangilinan insisted that the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, where the drug cases had been filed, had no jurisdiction over De Lima.

“We maintain that the RTC has no jurisdiction over the case and that the arrest is illegal,” Pangilinan said in a text message.

“We urge the Court of Appeals to immediately decide on the pending petition questioning the jurisdiction of the RTC,” he added.

He also urged the Court of Appeals to immediately decide on a petition questioning the filing of charges against De Lima at the Muntinlupa RTC.

Pangilinan is president of the Liberal Party of which De Lima is a member. /atm/rga