Lacson to De Lima: Don’t get jailed, we’ll miss you

“Don’t get jailed because we will miss you,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said in jest on Thursday to Senator Leila de Lima.

Lacson made the remark while de Lima was asking questions to resource persons who attended the ongoing investigation of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

While de Lima was questioning a resource person, Lacson interrupted her and reminded that the committee had to suspend at 2:40 p.m. because he had to attend another hearing.

Lacson, chair of the committee, told de Lima that she could consume the remaining time since she was pursuing good leads.

“Please pursue, ang bilin ko lang don’t get jailed because we will miss you,” Lacson said in jest.

“Salamat po,” said De Lima, who laughed at Lacson’s remark.

Just more than an hour after the hearing, news of the warrant of arrest issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court against De Lima for her alleged drug links broke out. RAM/rga