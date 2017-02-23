Muntinlupa court orders arrest of De Lima

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (Branch 204) Executive Judge Juanita T. Guerrero has ordered the arrest of Senator Leila de Lima.

De Lima is facing a case for violation of Section 5 (sale) in relation to Section 3 (jj trading), Section 26 (b ) and Section 28 or the criminal liability of government officials and employees of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 3 (jj) refers to the transactions involving the illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals using electronic devices or acting as a broker in any of such transactions.

Section 26 (b) on the other hand refers to the sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 is handling Criminal Case No. 17-165. In this case, aside from De Lima, her co-accused include former driver and boyfriend Ronnie Dayan and former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge and National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Rafael Ragos. Dayan was allegedly her bagman while Ragos said they delivered millions of pesos to De Lima’s house. CDG/rga

