Makati traffic aide shot dead while manning post

A member of the Makati Public Safety Assistance (Mapsa) office was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen while manning his post on Tuesday afternoon.

The traffic aide, identified as Rommel Oliveros, was shot several times at the corner of Osmeña Highway and Valderama Street in Barangay San Isidro at 4:05 p.m., police said.

Before fleeing toward Edsa, the two assailants left behind a piece of paper next to the victim’s body with a message that read: “Mapsa kotong, marami pang susunod sa inyo!!! Wag tularan!!! (Mapsa extortionists, more of you will be next!!! Don’t be like them!!!)”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliveros, 38, died on the spot with gunshot wounds in the head and back, according to the case investigator, SPO1 Arnel Noriega.

Five .45-caliber bullet casings were found at the crime scene.

The victim left behind a wife and two children aged 15 and 6, the Inquirer learned.

Noriega said a witness had given a statement saying that about an hour before the shooting he saw Oliveros having an altercation with a female driver.

Florentino Rendon, an investigator at Mapsa, said Oliveros had never had an extortion complaint filed against him during his seven-year stint as traffic constable.

Rendon said it was possible that the gunmen were targeting one of the victim’s colleagues. He mentioned two other Mapsa members who were set to be transferred from the Osmeña-Valderama post after getting into trouble in the area.

These two Mapsa members had briefly left Oliveros alone to buy food when shooting took place, Rendon said. /atm