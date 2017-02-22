PNP anti-scalawag team arrests Caloocan cop for extortion

Another rookie cop was caught extorting money from a firearms license applicant in an entrapment operation in Caloocan City, the Philippine National Police’s anti-rogue cop task force announced on Wednesday.

Members of the PNP’s Counterintelligence Task Force (CITF) arrested PO1 Sonny Pacleb inside the Caloocan City police station when they caught him extorting P1,000 from a firearms license applicant on Wednesday afternoon.

In an interview with reporters at Camp Crame, Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, CITF commander, said Pacleb, as an officer assigned to the intelligence section of the Caloocan City police, was extorting money to “fix” documents for individuals applying for certificate of threat assessment, a requirement for permit to carry firearms license applicants.

“Siya po kasi nagpa-process ng license applications. Sinasabi niyang may derogatory report or hindi qualified ‘yung applicant tapos according to him, siya na bahala para mapa-pirmahan document nila,” Malayo said.

Malayo said when Pacleb asked money from the applicant, he told the officer he would get back to him after getting money. But instead, he went to the CITF headquarters in Camp Crame to file a complaint.

The CITF members then launched an entrapment operation at Caloocan police station and arrested Pacleb during the transaction. He was brought to Camp Crame after the arrest.

Since the formation of CITF this month, Malayo said they have received at least 2,000 complaints from concerned citizens against scalawag cops. Five have been arrested and put under the custody of the police nationwide.

He again urged the public not to hesitate to report to them similar cases of abuses by policemen.

The CITF hotlines are 0998 970 2286 for Smart subscribers and 0995 795 2569 for Globe subscribers. JE