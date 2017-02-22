Lacson: Senate panel to hear Lascañas claims yet to be resolved

After voting to proceed with the investigation on President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged involvement in the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), senators might have to decide again on which committee should handle the probe.

This, even after the chamber had already referred the issue to the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, chaired by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

But Lacson, in an interview over DZMM on Wednesday, said a motion for reconsideration may still be filed at the plenary within 48 hours on the referral of the issue to his committee upon the motion of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV last Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this was brought up during a caucus Tuesday where 10 senators voted to proceed with the Senate inquiry on confessed DDS leader SPO3 Arturo Lascañas allegations that the group was paid by Duterte to kill criminals when he was still Davao City Mayor. He said he abstained from voting.

READ: 10 senators vote to proceed with probe on Duterte’s DDS ‘ties’

“So nagkaroon ng botohan whether or not ituloy ang pagdinig o hindi. Hindi pa pinag-uusapan kung saang committee kasi ‘pag na-discuss din ‘yan na pwede naman mag-motion for reconsideration sa referral sa committee,” he said.

(So we voted whether to proceed with the hearing or not. We have not discussed which committee should conduct it as there can still be motions for reconsideration as to which committee must handle it.)

Lacson pointed out that the alleged existence of DDS was already included when the Senate committee on justice and human rights chaired by Senator Richard Gordon investigated the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country. Gordon’s committee had already come out with a report that found no proof that the killings were state-sponsored.

Gordon, according to sources, was among those who voted against conducting another probe on Lascañas’ allegations against the President since the latter already testified last year that there was no DDS. The former police officer, however, recanted his testimony at a press conference in the Senate last Monday.

READ: Davao cop says Duterte ordered killings, DDS real

Asked then if it was not yet sure which committee would now handle the Lascañas’ allegations, Lacson said: “Hindi pa talagang completely na-resolve ‘yan. Within 48 hours kailangan may mag-move for reconsideration na kasama sa mga bumoto.”

(It has not been completely resolved yet. Within 48 hours, those who voted for it should make a move for reconsideration.)

“Kasi noong na-refer ito sa committee ko, wala namang nag-object. So virtually although hindi kumpleto ang mga member sa floor pero nag-answer naman kami sa roll call. So effectively present ang lahat na nag-answer sa roll call. Maski wala sila sa floor noong na-refer sa committee at kung walang nag-object, anybody pwede mag-move for reconsideration sa committee referral. ‘Yan ang di pa na-resolved,” the senator added.

(When it was referred to my committee, no one objected. So virtually, although not all members were on the floor, we answered to the roll call. So effectively, all those who answered to the roll call were present. Even those not on the floor when the issue was referred to my committee and no one objected, anybody can make a move for reconsideration on the committee referral. That has not been resolved yet.) IDL