‘More dignified’ Edsa celebration called

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday called for a “more dignified treatment” of the 31st anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, an apparent stab at the low-key commemoration being organized by Malacañang.

“This anniversary is an event that to me deserves a more dignified treatment than a ‘quiet celebration’ in the guise of moving on. I believe that the truth of our past will ensure clarity of direction in our future. Moving on and forgetting may leave us in danger of making the same mistakes all over again,” Robredo said in a speech at a forum at Ateneo de Manila University.

More than 400 students packed Leong Hall, where Robredo spoke on social justice, human rights and the 1987 Constitution as part of the university-wide alternative classes, which this year focused on the different aspects of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo described the 1987 Charter as “one of the most human rights-centric Constitutions in the world.”