Duterte eyes new tack vs Reds

President Duterte is planning a “strategic shift” in dealing with rebel leaders after the collapse of peace talks aimed at ending nearly five decades of communist insurgency.

Mr. Duterte, who met with left-leaning Cabinet members in Malacañang on Monday night, has given instructions on how to handle the situation with communist rebels and what possible steps to take, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said in a statement.

“He lamented that the almost 50-year-old insurgency and conflict still continue to this day and vowed to work for a strategic shift during his incumbency,” Dureza said of the President.

He did not provide details of Mr. Duterte’s directives.

But Dureza said the President maintained his “desire and passion” for just, lasting and inclusive peace in the land.

The left-leaning Cabinet members have been calling for the resumption of peace talks, which Mr. Duterte scrapped after members of the New People’s Army attacked and killed soldiers before the lifting of their unilateral ceasefire took effect.

Mr. Duterte had said that he would only return to the negotiating table if there was a “compelling reason.”

On Monday, Malacañang called on the communist rebels to stop collecting revolutionary taxes if it wanted peace talks to resume.

Dureza said Mr. Duterte was scheduled to preside over the launch of the renewed effort to implement the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro on Friday.