Senate halts session as tempers flare at caucus

The Senate halted its session on Tuesday to give senators a “cooling off” period, Senator Manny Pacquiao said.

The early suspension of the session came after senators met in a caucus. They were mum, however, on what was tackled in the caucus except for one, who confirmed that they talked about confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) former SPO3 Arthur Lascañas.

Lascañas’ allegations that President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly paid the group to kill criminals in Davao City when he was still its mayor had already been referred to the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson.

“Nagpapalamig muna kami ng ulo lahat,” Pacquiao told reporters after the session.

(We’re all letting off steam.)

He said he was scheduled to continue his interpellations on a resolution of Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon but the Senate had to adjourn the session so they could think hard on certain decisions that they have to make.

“Nag-adjourn dahil mainit ang bawat isa. Mahirap mag-decision pag emotional ka,” Pacquiao said.

(It was adjourned because everyone was hotheaded. It’s difficult to make a decision when you’re emotional.)

“Palamig lang ng ulo,” the senator added.

(We’re cooling our heads a bit.)

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who initiated the probe into Lascañas’ allegations against the President, was also mum about the caucus, except for saying that the inquiry would push through.

“I am feeling good,” Trillanes said in a separate interview.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, meanwhile, claimed that they just had to suspend the session because they all have appointments.

“Sorry, I have nothing to report. Nag-meryenda kami at nagkwentuhan,” Pimentel said.

(We had snacks and chatted.)

Asked about the planned inquiry on Lascañas, the Senate leader just advised the media to just ask Lacson about it./ac