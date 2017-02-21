Trillanes asks AMLC for list of Duterte’s bank transactions

Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV on Tuesday wrote the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), requesting for a list of all “flagged/reported bank transactions” of President Rodrigo Duterte from 2006 onwards.

The request was contained in the senator’s one-page letter to the AMLC.

“In view of the statements of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte publicly announcing that he has directed the Anti-Money Laundering Council to open to the public his bank transactions, I am hereby requesting for a list of all flagged/reported bank transactions under his name starting from 2006 and onwards, during which time he was serving as public official,” Trillanes said in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I trust that the public statement and very categorical claim of the President himself for you to release his bank transactions, as publicized in all major radio and TV networks and newspapers on 17 and 18 of January 2017, would be sufficient for this purpose,” he said.

Trillanes, in a separate statement, reiterated his belief that Duterte’s order to the AMLC to release his bank transactions was just a “political bluff.”

“I believe that President Duterte’s public announcement to release his bank transactions is just a political bluff because simply writing a waiver addressed to the bank would have been much simpler. Nonetheless, I am calling his bluff and I have written to AMLC to publicly release said information,” he said.

If the AMLC could not release the President’s bank transactions, then the senator said this would be another proof that “he is again fooling the Filipino people.”

Last week, Trillanes revived his allegation that the President had P2.2 billion bank deposits from 2006 to 2015. He first exposed Duterte’s alleged hidden wealth during the campaign period last year. CDG