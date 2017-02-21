Solons lament Tanay bus tragedy, urge moratorium on field trips

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives called for a moratorium on field trips and lamented the non-implementation of the speed limiter law, in the aftermath of a bus accident on Monday in Tanay, Rizal that killed 13 students on their way to a camping trip.

In a statement on Tuesday, Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo called on the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) to impose a moratorium on field trips following the accident that killed the driver, a teacher and 13 students of Bestlink Colleges of the Philippines.

Commissioner Prospero De Vera on Tuesday also announced the imposition of a moratorium on field trips on all private and public colleges and universities pending the results of the investigation into the accident.

“We should immediately hold other schools from conducting similar trips pending the establishment of their relevance to their study and the assurance of the student’s insurance and safety,” Castelo said.

Castelo also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to look into the road worthiness of buses.

The driver who was killed in the accident rammed the bus, owned by Panda Coach Tours, into an electric post after the brakes failed as it was travelling downhill on an accident-prone dead curve.

Castelo also slammed the school for charging its students excessive fees in the guise of excursions or study field trips.

“Reports reaching us even show that some schools make a killing out of this scheming practice of excursion in the guise of educational tours. The tours would have no relation at all to their studies [but] ask students to pay exorbitant fees lest they get a failing mark,” Castelo said.

For his part, Iloilo city Rep. Jerry Treñas lamented the absence of an implementing rules and regulations of the Speed Limiter Law, which he authored during the 16th Congress.

The congressman said the accident could have been avoided had the Department on Transportation (DOTr) implemented Republic Act 10916.

Treñas said the DoTr has not organized a Technical Working Group which would craft the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

“Judging from the damage of the bus, it was obvious that the vehicle was overspeeding. Had there been speed limiter on the bus, this kind of senseless accident would not happen,” Treñas said.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for the DoTr to immediately implement this Speed Limiter Law,” he added.

Republic Act 10916 seeks to require the mandatory installation of speed limiter in public utility and certain types of vehicles.

The law states that a vehicle would not be registered or given a franchise without the installation of a speed limiter, and that a driver or operator who violates the law may be sentenced to six months to three years imprisonment and a fine of P30,000 with their franchise revoked. JE/rga

