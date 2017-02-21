STL employees in Quezon nabbed on fraud charge

LUCENA CITY, Quezon—Police on Monday arrested at least five employees of a Small Town Lottery (STL) operator in Quezon province on charges of defrauding the company, police said Tuesday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said policemen from San Antonio town nabbed cashier Jayson Bryan Silva; table manager Hanzel Mercado Jusay; and sales clerks Jupiter Rajonjan Aringay, Zander Balite Guerrero, and Gino Rufino Bonado of Pirouette Gaming Corp., in their branch office in Barangay (village) Buliran around 9:20 a.m.

Senior Insp. Wilmor Abang, San Antonio police chief, said Romeo Mendoza, a Pirouette official, earlier filed a complaint against the suspects on suspicion of tampering the sales report to defraud the company. Pirouette is the licensed STL operator in Quezon province.

“The modus operation of the suspects was to tamper the sales report to make it appear that a bettor or bettors won the draw. But the winning money will be divided among themselves,” Abang said in a phone interview Tuesday.

The suspects are detained at the town police jail./rga