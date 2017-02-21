LOOK: DOJ resolution on drug raps vs De Lima

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday released its resolution on the drug charges filed against Senator Leila de Lima.

On Friday, DOJ filed three drug-related charges against De Lima. The charges were for violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 or Dangerous Drugs Act, Section 5, penalizing the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation” of illegal drugs. The violator may face 12 years life imprisonment and fines of P500,000 up to P10,000,000.

Also charged with De Lima were former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Franklin Bucayu, his alleged bagman Wilfredo Elli, high profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian, De Lima’s former driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, her ex-aide Joenel Sanchez, and her nephew who also worked as her security aide, Jose Adrian Dera.

Here is the complete text of the DOJ resolution that approved the filing of drug charges against De Lima. CDG/rga