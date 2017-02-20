Monday, February 20, 2017
Couple shot dead in Albay town

/ 11:38 PM February 20, 2017
GUINOBATAN, Albay — A couple on their way to a local market were shot and killed by a lone gunman here on Monday, police said.

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesperson of the Albay provincial police, said Edwin Pababiro and his wife, Nelly, were walking along a village road in Lower Binogsacan when they were attacked at 3:45 a.m.

Domingo Natada, Nelly’s father, said the couple were on their way to the market to sell vegetables.

“I have no idea why they were killed, they were just ordinary citizens,” Natada said.  SFM

